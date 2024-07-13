Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 387.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 77.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,289,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

