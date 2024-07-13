Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 0.1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.47. 1,321,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,883,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $67,601,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.