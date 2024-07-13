OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.5728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.