Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,995 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

APD traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $261.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

