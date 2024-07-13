Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,217. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -421.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

