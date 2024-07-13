Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.46. 2,256,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

