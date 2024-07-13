Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

PSX stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. 1,810,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

