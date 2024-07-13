Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.54. 960,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.79 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

