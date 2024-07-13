Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,490 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

