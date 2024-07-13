Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $99.18. 217,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,386. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

