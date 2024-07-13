Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after buying an additional 1,681,454 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

