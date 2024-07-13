Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $68.52. 1,617,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

