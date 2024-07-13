Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

