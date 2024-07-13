Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 152.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. 469,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,121. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

