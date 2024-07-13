Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brookfield Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.52.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
