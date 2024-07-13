Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,891. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

