Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,760 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. 1,640,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,707. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

