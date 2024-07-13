Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,266. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

