Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. 418,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.