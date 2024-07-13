Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,799,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

