Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,168 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $90.39. 1,177,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

