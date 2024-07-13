Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $720,502,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.98. 786,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.70. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $451.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

