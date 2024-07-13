Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $149.48. 1,140,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

