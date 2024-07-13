Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 110,982 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 1,752,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

