Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

