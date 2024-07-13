Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,932 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,016,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 258,219 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,719. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.