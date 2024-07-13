Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,996 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $113.15. 551,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,719. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

