Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.74. 4,023,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

