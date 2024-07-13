Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day moving average is $236.61. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $289.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

