Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

