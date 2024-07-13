Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.51. 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

