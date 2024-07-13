Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,205. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $233.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

