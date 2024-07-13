Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

APD traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.78. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.