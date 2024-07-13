Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 403.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 775,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,190,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,587,000 after acquiring an additional 694,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $59.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

