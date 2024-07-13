Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after acquiring an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. 1,177,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,266. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.59.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

