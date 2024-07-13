Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $107.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

