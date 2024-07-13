Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 236.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

