Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.46. 3,562,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,042. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

