Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,117 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 167,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

