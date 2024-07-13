Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,086 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

