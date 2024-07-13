Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Generac worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

