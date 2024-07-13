Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.38. 400,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.18 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.75. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

