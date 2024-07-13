Oppenheimer Raises CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Price Target to $20.00

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. CalciMedica has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalciMedica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

