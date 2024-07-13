OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $2.61 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.43.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

