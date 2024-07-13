OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,857,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710,112. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

