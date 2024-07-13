OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 6,480 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total transaction of $22,436,448.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

