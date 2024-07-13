Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.50 ($11.41) and traded as low as €9.84 ($10.69). Orange shares last traded at €10.00 ($10.87), with a volume of 7,625,508 shares.
Orange Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.49.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.