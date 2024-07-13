Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.50 ($11.41) and traded as low as €9.84 ($10.69). Orange shares last traded at €10.00 ($10.87), with a volume of 7,625,508 shares.

Orange Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.49.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

