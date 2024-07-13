Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Up 6.3%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 10,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

