Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.72.
About Origin Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.