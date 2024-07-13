Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

