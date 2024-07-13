Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 28,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

